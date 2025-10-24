Hyderabad youth survives Kurnool bus fire tragedy; Twelve passengers injured

Kurnool: One Surya, a resident of Hyderabad, who was among the passengers of the ill-fated private travels bus that caught fire near Chinatakuru village in Kalluru mandal of Kurnool district during the early hours of Friday told The Hans India has said that he was extremely fortunate to have survived the horrific incident. Surya, who was travelling to Bengaluru to attend a job interview, sustained minor injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Kurnool Government General Hospital.

Recounting the terrifying moments, Surya said that the passengers were fast asleep when they suddenly woke up to thick smoke and flames engulfing the bus. “There was chaos and panic as everyone tried to escape through the windows. I somehow managed to get out along with a few others before the fire spread completely,” he said, visibly shaken by the experience. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of several lives in the tragic mishap.

According to official sources, of the 40 passengers on board, 12 managed to escape with injuries. All the injured were immediately rushed to the Kurnool Government General Hospital for treatment. Medical teams provided prompt care, and four of the injured passengers have already been discharged after receiving first aid, hospital authorities confirmed.

District Collector Dr. Siri, along with police and fire officials, visited the hospital and the accident site to monitor rescue operations and ensure proper medical assistance for the injured. The government has ordered a detailed inquiry into the cause of the fire, while Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident and instructed officials to extend all possible support to the victims and their families.