I am disciple of ‘Sridharanna’: MLA Dagumati

Nellore: Kavali MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy has declared that he is a disciple of Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and will always be available whenever Kotamreddy asks him to attend any programme in his constituency.

Along with TDP Nellore Rural in-charge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, the MLA inaugurated developmental works worth Rs 1.51 crore, including CC roads and drains, in Nellore’s 24th Division on Thursday.

Dagumati said it was fortunate for Nellore Rural constituency that both Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and his brother Giridhar Reddy are always accessible to the public to solve their problems. He added that whenever he faces any issue, he seeks advice from Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy for proper guidance.

Speaking on the occasion, Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy said that development projects worth Rs 614 crore have been taken up in the constituency in the last two years, with several works already completed and others in various stages of progress.