I opposed three capitals move, says Mylavaram MLA

Vijayawada: Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad said that he had opposed the proposal for three capitals when it was first introduced by former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Speaking during discussions on the Amaravati resolution, the MLA said he clearly rejected the three-capital proposal during a meeting held at Jagan’s residence with legislators from Krishna and Guntur districts. He revealed that he was repeatedly contacted through G Srikant Reddy and asked to support the proposal, but he firmly resisted.

Krishna Prasad described Amaravati as not just a capital but a symbol of dignity and the aspiration of future generations. He emphasised that farmers did not merely give land, but invested their lives, and their trust must be honoured.

Recalling internal discussions, he said he compared the proposal to self-destruction and warned fellow members against it.

Despite pressure from party leaders, he maintained his stand, even stating that he was ready to lose his MLA position but would not allow injustice to Amaravati. Referring to Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju, he remarked that leaders fought as much as they could under the circumstances, suggesting that going further could have led to similar consequences. He termed the Amaravati resolution as a historic decision that would shape Andhra Pradesh’s future.