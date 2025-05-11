Live
- Srivani hosts ‘Aatreya Geethamrutham’ at Sri City
- POLICE ban bursting of firecrackers in public spaces
- National Technology Day 2025: Industry Experts on Empowering a Sustainable Tomorrow Through Innovation
- Cong seeks all-party meet chaired by PM; Parliament session
- Manu Smriti and Śūdras: Unveiling the backbone of Hindu civilisation
- ECoR GM inspects electric loco shed
- Omar Abdullah welcomes ceasefire
- Special puja rituals on ‘Vaisakha Pournami’
- Bored of malls and movie dates? Try these offbeat indoor fun places near you
- A salute to the ‘Lady with the Lamp’, pioneer of modern nursing
ICG with 55” Ultra HD Monitor launched at Capital Hospitals
Capital Hospitals, Poranki, launched German-based KARL STORZ IMAGEI S RUBINA 4K to perform complex surgeries.
Vijayawada: Capital Hospitals, Poranki, launched German-based KARL STORZ IMAGEI S RUBINA 4K to perform complex surgeries. The 3D 4K system provides excellent detailed images with high contrast and true colors.
Complex surgeries performed with this equipment are highly accurate by identifying specific sections which causes less discomfort to the patient, said Dr V Suresh Kumar, GI & Bariatric Surgeon.
In a press release on Saturday, Dr Suresh Kumar said this advanced equipment can perform even the most complex and complicated endometriosis, large fibroids, tubal recanalization and laparoscopic gynaecological surgeries with ease due to its in-depth precision and accuracy which no other surgical equipment has.
Dr Nelavelli Ashwini, Gynaecologist and Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeon, said in urology related surgeries, the 3D 4K resolution of this device allows us to see the vital tissues and organs with crystal clear clarity which reduces the hospital stay and complications for patient.
Hospital Managing Director Dr Harish Manne said that Capital Hospitals has brought the RUBINA 4K3D ICG with a 55” Ultra HD monitor to Andhra Pradesh for the first time at affordable prices. He said this will increase the accuracy of general surgeries, gynaecology surgeries, endometriosis surgeries and urology surgeries and reduce patient risk and recovery time from complications.