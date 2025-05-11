ICG with 55” Ultra HD Monitor launched at Capital Hospitals

Vijayawada: Capital Hospitals, Poranki, launched German-based KARL STORZ IMAGEI S RUBINA 4K to perform complex surgeries. The 3D 4K system provides excellent detailed images with high contrast and true colors.

Complex surgeries performed with this equipment are highly accurate by identifying specific sections which causes less discomfort to the patient, said Dr V Suresh Kumar, GI & Bariatric Surgeon.

In a press release on Saturday, Dr Suresh Kumar said this advanced equipment can perform even the most complex and complicated endometriosis, large fibroids, tubal recanalization and laparoscopic gynaecological surgeries with ease due to its in-depth precision and accuracy which no other surgical equipment has.

Dr Nelavelli Ashwini, Gynaecologist and Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeon, said in urology related surgeries, the 3D 4K resolution of this device allows us to see the vital tissues and organs with crystal clear clarity which reduces the hospital stay and complications for patient.

Hospital Managing Director Dr Harish Manne said that Capital Hospitals has brought the RUBINA 4K3D ICG with a 55” Ultra HD monitor to Andhra Pradesh for the first time at affordable prices. He said this will increase the accuracy of general surgeries, gynaecology surgeries, endometriosis surgeries and urology surgeries and reduce patient risk and recovery time from complications.