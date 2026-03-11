IG tells officials to curb illegal activities

Narasaraopet: Guntur Range Inspector General of Police Sarva Shrestha Tripathi instructed the police officials to take stringent action against those involved in illegal activities.

As part of the annual inspections, he visited and inspected the Chilakaluripet Town Police Station on Tuesday.

During the inspection, he directed the officials to prepare special action plans to eradicate ganja and other narcotic substances. He instructed the police to maintain strict surveillance on both old and new offenders involved in the use, sale, and supply of narcotic drugs. By closely monitoring their movements and controlling their activities, the district police were asked to take firm measures to make Palnadu a ganja-free district. He also emphasised the need to conduct awareness programmes in every police station jurisdiction about the harmful effects of ganja consumption.

He directed the officials to control the activities of rowdy sheeters by geo-tagging them based on their profiles and closely tracking their movements. He advised the police to ensure that they do not get involved in criminal activities. If anyone repeatedly engages in crimes or acts in a manner that disturbs law and order, strict action should be taken against them under the PD Act.

He also instructed the police to pay special attention to social media platforms. Individuals posting false, abusive, or provocative content should not be tolerated under any circumstances. Officials were asked to use technology to identify such individuals and take legal action against them.

The IG also directed the officials to form special teams to control crimes such as property offences, murders, rapes, thefts, and robberies, and to prepare strategic plans to effectively prevent such crimes. Narasaraopet In-charge DSP M Hanumantha Rao, Chilakaluripet Town Circle Inspector Ramesh were present.