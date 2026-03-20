IIFSE Group founder to be honoured with ‘Ugadi Puraskaram 2026’

Visakhapatnam: Educationist and CEO of the Institute of Industrial Fire and Safety Engineering (IIFSE) Group Srinu Mahanti has been selected for the prestigious ‘Vishwaguru World Records - Ugadi Puraskaram 2026’.

The award will be presented to Srinu Mahanti in recognition of his exemplary contributions to industrial safety and firefighting and security training.

Mahanti will be presented with the award in the ‘best fire safety, security training and industrial services’ category on March 23rd.

Representatives of the IIFSE highlighted the educationist’s dedication towards skill development. They mentioned that his institute has trained thousands of youths and significantly raised safety standards across various industries.

Expressing gratitude, Srinu Mahanti stated that this recognition increases his responsibility as an educationist and CEO of the IIFSE. He mentioned that he is committed towards launching innovative training programmes to further industrial safety awareness in future.