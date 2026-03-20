  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

IIFSE Group founder to be honoured with ‘Ugadi Puraskaram 2026’

  • Created On:  20 March 2026 8:31 AM IST
IIFSE Group founder to be honoured with ‘Ugadi Puraskaram 2026’
X

Visakhapatnam: Educationist and CEO of the Institute of Industrial Fire and Safety Engineering (IIFSE) Group Srinu Mahanti has been selected for the prestigious ‘Vishwaguru World Records - Ugadi Puraskaram 2026’.

The award will be presented to Srinu Mahanti in recognition of his exemplary contributions to industrial safety and firefighting and security training.

Mahanti will be presented with the award in the ‘best fire safety, security training and industrial services’ category on March 23rd.

Representatives of the IIFSE highlighted the educationist’s dedication towards skill development. They mentioned that his institute has trained thousands of youths and significantly raised safety standards across various industries.

Expressing gratitude, Srinu Mahanti stated that this recognition increases his responsibility as an educationist and CEO of the IIFSE. He mentioned that he is committed towards launching innovative training programmes to further industrial safety awareness in future.

Tags

VisakhapatnamSrinu MahantiIIFSEVishwaguru AwardIndustrial Safety
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Telangana budget 2026-27 live updates: Bhatti Vikaramarka to present the budget in assembly

The Telangana State Government has completed all preparations to present its budget for the 2026-27 financial year.

Telangana budget 2026-27 live updates: Bhatti Vikaramarka to present the budget in assembly

National News

More
Share it
X