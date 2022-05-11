IIIT student from Prakasam district bags software job with a whopping Rs. 22 lakh salary

Ajay Pantagani, a IIIT student from Santhanuthalapadu in Prakasam district, has been selected for a software job with a whopping package of Rs.22 lakh. Ajay applied online offline to Bangalore Singapore-based Gozek Software Company, which offered a job and sent the letter.



The IIIT College Director B. Jayarami Reddy has handed over the offer letter to Ajay at the college on Tuesday

Meanwhile, Jayarami reddy, Director, IIIT, said, "During the 2021–22 academic year, a total of 774 students were selected for jobs in recruitment drives conducted by various companies at the Ongole Triple IT Campus.

He said another 125 students had already completed the interviews and were waiting for offer letters.