IIM-V partners with Imarticus School of Finance & Business

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam announced its collaboration with the Imarticus School of Finance & Business (ISFB).

The partnership provides an opportunity for both undergraduate and postgraduate students to participate in structured academic immersion programmes.

In connection with it, ISFB students will participate in specially-designed academic immersion programmes hosted at the IIM Visakhapatnam campus. Undergraduates will undergo a five-day academic immersion during which they will engage with core concepts delivered directly by IIM-V faculty. Postgraduates will undertake a three-day on-campus immersion.

Completion of the postgraduate immersion track will also grant participants executive alumni status. Together, these programmes are designed to transform academic learning by giving students early, structured and meaningful access to the environment, pedagogy, and academic culture of an IIM.

Speaking about the partnership, Joy Parekh, CEO of ISFB said, “This collaboration with the institution reflects our commitment to giving students access to world-class academic environments early in their journey. We aim to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world expectations.”

Vijaya Bhaskar Marisetty, dean (Academics), IIM-V, added, “At the institution, we are committed to expanding access to high-quality management education and nurturing the next generation of leaders. This collaboration allows us to extend our academic excellence to undergraduate learners for the first time.”

ISFB, recently launched by Imarticus Learning, aims to bridge the quality gap in India’s finance and business education ecosystem.

Through the new partnership, ISFB students will participate in specially designed academic boot camps hosted at IIM-V. These bootcamps will feature expert-led sessions, applied learning modules, case-based pedagogy and exposure to cutting-edge management concepts. The experience is designed to transform undergraduate learning by giving students early access to an IIM environment, broadening their academic horizons, confidence, and career readiness.