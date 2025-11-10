Ilayaraja cultural jewel of nation: Kesineni

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni and Assembly Deputy Speaker R Raghurama Krishnam Raju expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Vijayawada for organising a concert in the city by the legendary music maestro and Rajya Sabha Member Ilayaraja, often hailed as the king of Indian film music. Chinni and Raghurama paid a courtesy call to Ilayaraja at a hotel here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Sivanath described Ilayaraja as a cultural jewel of the nation, whose music transcends generations and languages. “Ilayaraja’s music is the language of emotions. Music is Ilayaraja, melody is Raja, and emotion is his creation.

He further added that Ilayaraja stands as an immortal composer in the history of Indian music, introducing the essence of Indian melodies to the world stage. “His creative genius has made him a bridge between tradition and innovation,” Sivanath said. MP Kesineni Sivanath’s sister, Kesineni Sridevi, and several admirers of Ilayaraja also participated in the programme.