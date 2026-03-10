Illegal electric snares kill two elephants near Talakona reserve forest

Tirupati: Two Asian elephants were found dead due to electrocution near agricultural fields close to Talakona Reserve Forest in Chittoor district on Sunday. Forest officials received information about the deaths at around 7 am on Monday. The elephants were found at two nearby locations about 450 metres from the boundary of Reserve Forest in Talakona South Beat under Bhakarapeta Range.

According to Tirupati DFO V Saibaba, the animals were sub-adult Asian elephants aged about 11 to 12 years.

A preliminary examination indicated that the elephants died after coming into contact with illegal electric snares laid around agricultural fields to hunt wild animals.

He said aluminium conducting wires had been connected to a 33/11 kV transmission line and laid around the fields. When the elephants came into contact with the electrified wires, they were electrocuted and died on the spot.

The elephants are known to be resident individuals of Talakona Reserve Forest.

Forest officials said that although they occasionally move towards nearby agricultural lands, their movement had largely remained inside the forest for the past three months.

However, during the previous night, the elephants reportedly moved out of the forest through Old Saibulapalle route towards nearby farmlands and came into contact with the illegal electric snares.

The incident occurred in agricultural lands belonging to Shaik Akthar, who owns a mango garden, and Shaik Shameer, who cultivates groundnut and mango in fields at Chintakunta village in Yerravaripalem mandal. Forest officials have registered a case in Bhakarapeta Range.

As per the standard operating procedures of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Project Elephant, a committee headed by the District Forest Officer has been formed to examine the incident.

The postmortem examination of the elephants was held following prescribed guidelines, and further investigation into the incident is underway.