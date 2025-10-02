Illegal hoarding of ration rice Unearthed in Pattikonda Mandal - seized 100 bags of PDS rice

Kurnool: Authorities in Kurnool district have seized 100 bags of ration rice illegally stored in a private residence at Hosuru village, Pattikonda mandal. The raid, conducted by the Pattikonda Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Hussain Saheb in the presence of local police, followed information received from unidentified villagers. Officials broke open the premises and took the rice stock into custody.

Preliminary enquiries suggest that the rice was allegedly hoarded for diversion into black markets. Villagers have claimed that a woman leader associated with a political party (YSRCP) has been involved in such activities for several years. Though multiple cases have reportedly been filed against her in the past, she is said to have continued operations, purportedly taking advantage of political and financial influence.

Local sources allege that seized stocks are routinely transported overnight to ports for large-scale diversion. Concerns have also been raised about the lack of stringent enforcement, with allegations that revenue, enforcement, and police authorities have not exercised adequate vigilance in curbing the practice.

Incidents of large-scale diversion of ration rice are not new to the region. Similar seizures were reported earlier from locations in Pattikonda and Maddikera mandals. Despite recurring operations, residents allege that the trade persists under the patronage of local networks, underscoring the need for stricter monitoring and accountability.