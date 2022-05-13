IMD forecasts early arrival of southwest monsoon, to hit Telugu states in June first week

The Indian Meteorological Department has revealed that the southwest monsoon would arrive early this year. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to receive their first rains of the season on the 15th of this month, IMD said on Thursday. The southwest monsoon is expected to make landfall in the southern Andaman Sea and the adjoining southeastern Bay of Bengal.



The IMD officials have forecasted that the southwest monsoon will extend into the two Telugu states between 5 and 8 next month. Meanwhile, meteorological officials said that the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has weakened. Normally, monsoon winds will cross the Nicobar Islands on May 15 and touch Mayabandaru in the northern part of the Andaman Islands by May 22, said IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

It has been announced that the southwest monsoon season will be from June to September this year and rains are expected to remain normal this year with most parts of northern and central India expected to receive normal rainfall after the onset of the southwest monsoon in June.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department forecasted below normal rainfall in many parts of northeastern India, parts of northwestern India, and southern parts of the southern peninsula.

