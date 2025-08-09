IMD forecasts heavy rains in parts of AP till Aug 14

Vijayawada: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast thunderstorms and heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh from August 8 to 14, accompanied by strong winds ranging up to 50 km per hour till August 12.

The IMD predicted heavy rain at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema on August 8 and 9.

It also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning over the same geographies from August 8 to 12. “Heavy rain at isolated places likely over SCAP and Rayalaseema.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning likely over north coastal AP and Yanam, south coastal AP and Rayalaseema,” said an official press release from the Amaravati Meteorological Centre.

Further, it predicted heavy rain in parts of north coastal AP, Yanam and south coastal AP for three more days from August 12 to 14.

According to the Met Department, an upper air circulation at 5.8 km above mean sea level has persisted over north interior Karnataka and neighbourhood.

Similarly, it noted that the upper air cyclonic circulation over south coastal Andhra Pradesh persisted between 1.5 km and 3.1 km above mean sea level.

“A north-south trough runs from south coastal Andhra Pradesh to north Sri Lanka across coastal Tamil Nadu, extending up to 1.5 km above sea level,” said the met department.

Further, it observed that a low-pressure area is likely to form in the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around August 13.