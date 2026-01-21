Improve speed and quality of public services, Collector tells officials

Puttaparthi: District Collector A Shyam Prasad on Tuesday stressed the need to enhance the quality and speed of public service delivery, stating that effective inter-departmental coordination is crucial to achieving district development goals.

Addressing a comprehensive review meeting through video conference from the Collectorate with district officials, constituency and mandal special officers, RDOs, Tahsildars, MPDOs, municipal commissioners and other departmental heads, the Collector directed officials to resolve PGRS grievances within stipulated timelines without pendency.

He said every public grievance must be handled responsibly to build trust among citizens.

The Collector instructed departments to respond promptly to any adverse news related to the district and clearly communicate facts to improve positive public perception.

Officials were also asked to complete capacity-building courses through the iGOT Karmayogi platform.

He reviewed preparations for the Swarna Andhra-Swachha Andhra programme scheduled on January 24 and directed Panchayat, DWMA and RWS departments to ensure its effective implementation across the district.

Programmes such as Mana Palle-Mana Neeru and Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari 2.0 should be implemented efficiently at the grassroots level with public participation, he said.

The Collector emphasized proper monitoring to ensure community sanitary complexes in villages are fully functional and called for speeding up works under the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide safe drinking water to every household. He also reviewed the progress of Revenue Clinics, sought details on applications received and resolved, and stressed quality disposal of land-related grievances.

Officials were cautioned to avoid errors in issuance, correction and digitisation of Pattadar Passbooks, ensure mandatory biometric attendance under GSWS, strictly follow guidelines for the Unified Family Survey, and expedite e-KYC to ensure eligible beneficiaries receive welfare schemes.

Joint Collector M Maurya Bharadwaj, DRO Suryanarayana Reddy and senior officials attended the meeting