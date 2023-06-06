Inculcate habit of planting saplings: Kurnool SBI DGM Lekha Menon

Kurnool: State Bank of India (Administrative Office) Deputy General Manager Lekha Menon said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to plant at least a one sapling and take care of its growth.

To mark the World Environment Day, the SBI employees conducted an environmental awareness walkthon from main branch in the city on Monday. Addressing on the occasion, the DGM said that without greenery, there is no existence of life on the earth.

She appealed to people to plant at least one sapling in this rainy season and be a part and parcel in transforming the Kurnool district to green city. She also exhorted the people to shun usage of plastic as it is hazardous to human and other beings on the earth.

She stated that everyone should inculcate the habit of protecting the trees. As part of Corporate Social Responsibility activity, she said the SBI has supplied 12,000 saplings through various branches.

AGMs Satyanarayana Swamy, Tarekeswar, KSR Murthy, CM HR CVR Prasad, J Suresh Kumar, Rehman, P Vidya Sagar and K Ravindra Naik were present.