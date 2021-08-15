Independence Day 2021: YS Jagan hoists National flag in Vijayawada, emphasises on the govt. welfare schemes

75th Independence Day celebrations were held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled the national flag. After saluting the flag, CM Jagan received the salute from the Armed Forces. The CM was briefed on the performance of shakats designed by various government departments. Thecelebrations were held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. Chief Ministerunveiled the national flag. After saluting the flag, CM Jagan received the salute from the Armed Forces. The CM was briefed on the performance of shakats designed by various government departments.

Later, CM YS Jagan addressed the people and wished the people of the state a happy Independence Day. He said everyone should sim for better tomorrow and set goals. CM YS Jagan said that rights should be equal for all. "We are looking at the welfare of SCs, STs, BCs and minorities and have undertaken several welfare programs in the last 26 months," said CM YS Jagan.

YS Jagan described the programs undertaken by the YSRCP government after coming to power. He said Rs 83,000 crore has been spent on agriculture. "We are providing quality electricity to farmers during the day," he said. He said the government has spent Rs 33,000 crore on procurement of grain alone followed by Rs 6,000 crore on other crops, Rs 960 crore on grain arrears, Rs 9,000 crore of free electricity left unpaid, and Rs 324 crore of seed arrears.

He said that steps have been taken to compensate for the loss in any season. CM Jagan advised the people to take note of the changes that have taken place in villages, towns, and cities in the 26 months since the YSRCP government came to power. "We are distributing pensions to 2.7 lakh volunteers before," Jagan said.