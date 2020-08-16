Independence Day celebrations low key in Tirupati amid pandemic

Tirupati: Following the Covid-19 protocol guidelines, the district administration conducted the 74 Independence Day celebrations in a simple manner here on Saturday across the district.

In Tirupati city, the officials and public representatives have cut their lengthy speeches while participating in the celebrations. All the institutions concluded the celebrations with a few cultural activities.

At TTD administrative building, EO Anil Kumar Singhal hoisted the tricolour and received salute from TTD security and special protection forces. Later, along with Chief Security Officer Gopinath Jetti, he participated in parade observation. In this connection, the EO distributed meritorious certificates to its employees, who discharged duties efficiently at Srinivasam and Madavam Covid care centers.

In another programme at Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) office, along with its Commissioner P S Girisha, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy hoisted the tricolor and presented mementos and certificates to municipal employees. In the programme, MLC Y Srinivasula Reddy was also present.

At Sripadmavathi Covid care hospital, TUDA Chairman and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy hoisted the tricolor and distributed sweets to patients, doctors and hospital staff.

At Tirupati armed reserve police grounds, Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy hoisted tricolor and distributed meritorious certificates to police personnel.

In SV University, VC Prof V Padmanabha Reddy hoisted the flag and appealed to students and staff to work hard for university development.

SPMVV VC Prof D Jamuna hoisted the tricolur in front of the administrative building.Rector Prof K Sandhya Rani and Registrar Prof D M Mamatha were present.

SVIMS In-charge Director Dr M Hanumantha Rao, BIRRD Hospital Director Dr M Madan Mohan Reddy, National Sanskrit University Prof V Muralidhara Sharma, SV Zoo Park curator M Hima Sailaja hoisted tricolor at their respective offices. The Independence Day celebrations were held at Railway Police Force training centre in Tirupati on Saturday. Station director S Naga Ramana Sarma unfurled the tricolour and addressed the staff. Later, they planted saplings on the occasion.

In Sri City, Director P Mukunda Reddy hoisted tricolour at the Business Centre and took the salute in an impressive parade held by the contingents of Sri City Security force.