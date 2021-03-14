India can supply Covid vaccine to 150 nations: Piyush Goyal

Tirupati: Railway minister Piyush Goyal said that India is capable of supplying Covid vaccine to 150 nations while it is already sending it to 75 countries.

Speaking to the media after worshipping Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Saturday, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has efficiently dealt with the Covid situation to safeguard 130 crore citizens from the deadly virus.

As part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat the country could make the Covid vaccines and even supplying them to other nations. He appealed to everyone to wear mask and follow physical distance to get rid of the Covid threat.

The minister added that railways had recorded huge increase in freight transport. With the ease of Covid restrictions the passenger occupancy has gone up by 80 per cent. While the railways has been laying importance in providing passenger amenities in all railway stations, the expansion works in Tirupati station have been going on rapidly. This will facilitate more trains to pass through the station.

Earlier, the minister accompanied by his family members offered prayers to the Lord. On their arrival, he was accorded a grand reception by the TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, additional executive officer A V Dharma Reddy and temple priests and escorted him to the sanctum sanctorum.

Inside the sanctum sanctorum, priests explained to him the significance of the Lord and the jewels adorned to the presiding deity. The Union minister spent a few minutes praying before the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara and later reached Ranganayakula Mandapam where he was accorded Vedasirvachanam by temple priests.

TTD chairman and EO offered the minister Lord's silk vastram, prasadams and laminated photo of Lord Venkateswara. Significantly, AP finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy accompanied the minister during his entire visit from welcoming him at the airport till his departure.

Tuda chairman and TTD ex-officio member Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, temple Deputy EO Haridranath and other officials were also present.

Later, the minister worshipped Goddess Padmavathi at Tiruchanoor temple where TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi received and accompanied him for darshan. Minister Rajendranath Reddy was also present.