Live
- Optimistic about India-US trade negotiations: RBI Governor
- ICSI CS June 2025 Result Declared: Check Professional & Executive Results Online
- SBI asks RBI to allow banks to finance acquisitions
- Two held in Delhi for opening fire at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram home
- MP Tejasvi Surya Compares Delhi Metro Minimal Hike to Bengaluru Metro Steep Fare
- Free English training held for teachers under FLN prog
- Vidya Sagar Hospital completes 500 robotic knee replacement surgeries
- India's hospitality sector to add Rs 43.25 lakh crore to GDP, create 63 million jobs by 2034
- India and Fiji may be oceans apart, but our aspirations sail in same boat: PM Modi
- CPI leader clarifies, no political party behind case against Lulu Mall in Thrissur
India poised to emerge as world’s healthcare capital
Chittoor: Founder-Chairman of Apollo Hospitals and Chancellor of Apollo University Dr Prathap C Reddy said that India is poised to emerge as the...
Chittoor: Founder-Chairman of Apollo Hospitals and Chancellor of Apollo University Dr Prathap C Reddy said that India is poised to emerge as the world’s healthcare capital.
Addressing students and faculty at Apollo Knowledge City in Chittoor on Sunday, he highlighted India’s growing global presence in medicine. “Nearly 10 per cent of doctors in the US and up to 30 percent in the UK are of Indian origin. This reflects the talent and commitment of our medical professionals,” Dr Reddy noted.
He expressed confidence that with proper training and guidance, India’s youth could make the nation a global healthcare hub. He recalled Apollo’s pioneering role in cardiology, from complex surgeries to heart transplants, eliminating the need for patients to travel abroad. He also emphasized Apollo’s efforts in bringing advanced technologies like proton therapy for cancer treatment to Delhi and Hyderabad.
“Healthcare is not just about medicines but also technology, preventive care, and emergency services,” he said, adding that Apollo University integrates engineering education to drive medical innovations. Apollo University Vice Chancellor Dr H Vinod Bhat, Registrar Prof M Potharaju, AIMSR Dean Dr Alfred J Augustine, trust members, faculty, and a large gathering of students attended the event.