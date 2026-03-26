Indian Overseas Bank opens 77th branch at Tagarapuvalasa

Tagarapuvalasa (Visakhapatnam District): Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) expanded its footprint in Andhra Pradesh with the inauguration of a new branch at Tagarapuvalasa in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday. The branch was inaugurated by Ravi Kumar Gupta, Senior Regional Manager (SRM) of IOB’s Visakhapatnam Region. The event was attended by Branch Manager K Lakshmana, Regional Office Chief Manager Dogiparthi Srinivasa Rao, AIOBEU Assistant General Secretary D. Umamaheswara Rao, along with staff members and customers.

Speaking on the occasion, the SRM stated that this is the 77th branch in the Visakhapatnam region, reflecting the bank’s steady growth and commitment to expanding banking access. He also emphasised the bank’s proactive role in supporting economic development in the state.

He reiterated IOB’s commitment to the vision of “Swarnandhra 2047 – One Entrepreneur in Each Family,” aiming to empower individuals through financial inclusion and entrepreneurship.