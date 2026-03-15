India’s first AQI-enabled intercity bus service launched in Vij

Vijayawada: IntraCity SmartBus, a leading intercity mobility brand in India, has launched the country’s first Air Quality Index (AQI)-enabled intercity bus service in Vijayawada, aimed at improving passenger health and travel comfort. The service was formally inaugurated by NTR District Police Commissionerate Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police Shaik Shirin Begum on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shirin Begum said the introduction of SmartBus AQI services on the Vijayawada–Bengaluru and Bengaluru–Vijayawada corridors marks a significant milestone in passenger transport. She noted that the initiative focuses on improving the quality of air inside buses, ensuring a healthier travel experience for passengers during long journeys.

According to internal studies conducted by IntraCity, air pollution levels inside intercity bus cabins can sometimes be two to three times higher than the standards recommended by the World Health Organization. To address this issue, the company has introduced SmartBus AQI technology, which helps maintain cleaner air inside the bus throughout the journey. During pilot trials, the company reported that PM2.5 levels were maintained at around 40 µg/m³, with air quality controlled for more than 90 per cent of the travel time. Officials said this level is significantly cleaner compared to the outdoor air quality in many major Indian cities.

Passengers travelling on the Vijayawada–Bengaluru route can book these special buses through the IntraCity mobile app or website by selecting the “SmartBus AQI” tag. Real-time AQI and PM2.5 readings will be displayed inside the bus on digital screens and will also be available on the mobile app during the journey.

IntraCity SmartBus Co-founder and CEO Manish Rathi said Vijayawada is an important intercity travel hub with strong demand for long-distance routes such as Bengaluru. The company aims to ensure that passengers breathe cleaner and safer air even during extended bus journeys through this initiative. As part of the launch, the company has also introduced a SmartBus AQI microsite, where passengers can learn more about the technology, the air purification process and the benefits of the clean-air travel initiative.