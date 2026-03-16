India’s urban sector witnessing rapid transformation

Visakhapatnam: India’surban sector is undergoing rapid transformation, Tier-II and Tier-III cities in particular, highlighted Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana.

At the first regional workshop on the Urban Invest Window (UiWIN) organised by the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, he said the transition calls for sustainable and high-quality infrastructure that can significantly enhance the quality of life for our citizens.

Talking about HUDCO project, Narayana said since the state’s bifurcation, HUDCO has sanctioned more than Rs 51,000 crore and released around Rs.40,000 crore for various projects in Andhra Pradesh. They include major initiatives such as the development of the Amaravati capital city, airports at Bhogapuram, Orvakal and Dagadarthi as well as projects in water supply, underground sewerage, affordable housing, energy, transport and telecommunications sectors. The minister requested HUDCO to leverage its expertise through UiWIN to provide dedicated end-to-end technical and financial handholding to our Urban Local Bodies.

Speaking about housing projects, Narayana said delays in housing projects initiated during the previous government’s tenure. He noted that the NDA governmenthas taken proactive measures to revive and accelerate these works.

According to the Minister, construction of more than 20,000 houses had previously stalled at various stages. These projects have now been revived, and construction is progressing at a rapid pace. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister announced that work on thousands of houses is already underway, with the government setting an ambitious target to complete approximately 2.60 lakh houses by the end of June. Experts from Niti Aayog, World Bank, took part in the workshop that aimed at raising awareness about UiWIN. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas R. Katikithala, secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is a rising State with immense enterprise, remarkable capability, talented human resources and abundant natural wealth. It is one of those shining states that will help propel India’s growth in the coming decades.

Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, Member of Parliament from Ongole, stressed that under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh is progressing steadily with a strong focus on infrastructure and development. The discussions at the workshop focused on developing bankable projects, asset monetisation, credit ratings and municipal bonds that help make towns and cities more investment-ready while improving living standards of the citizens.