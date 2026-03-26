India’s youth are nation’s greatest strength: Collector

Chittoor: Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar said that while many countries across the world are worried about the growing elderly population, India is fortunate to have a large youth population, which he described as the nation’s most valuable asset.

He was speaking as the chief guest at Kashmir Youth Exchange Programme held at Vijayam Institute of Technology in Chittoor on Wednesday. The programme was organised by My Bharat Centre under the Union Home Ministry in which over 450 students participated.

A total of 132 young participants from six districts of Kashmir attended the programme. Addressing the gathering, the Collector said India is rich in minerals and natural resources, but its greatest strength is its youth. Despite differences in religions, traditions and cultures, Indians continue to live together in harmony, which amazes the world, he added.

He cautioned youth to stay alert against forces trying to mislead them and create unrest, urging them to become peace ambassadors for national development.

Trainee Collector Narendra Padal advised youth to stay away from terrorism, Naxalism and harmful habits, especially drugs, and to build disciplined lives.