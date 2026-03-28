IndiGo Flight from Vizag Makes Emergency Landing in Delhi

A full-scale emergency was declared at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday after reports of an engine failure on an IndiGo flight arriving from Visakhapatnam.

Airport authorities immediately implemented emergency protocols, placing officials on high alert and shutting down Runway 28. Fire tenders, ambulances, and police personnel were deployed along the runway in preparation for the aircraft’s arrival.

The flight, carrying 161 passengers, made an emergency landing at approximately 10:53 am and came to a safe stop shortly after 11:00 am. All passengers were evacuated without incident.

Authorities had earlier received information about a technical fault in the aircraft’s engine, prompting swift coordination among emergency response teams. Thanks to the prompt action of airport officials, the situation was handled efficiently, and no injuries were reported.

IndiGo has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.