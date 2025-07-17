Indore Crowned Cleanest City Again; AP Shines in Swachh Survekshan Awards

Indore has once again claimed the title of the cleanest city in India for the eighth consecutive year, as revealed in the Swachh Survekshan Survey 2024-25 announced by the central government. The state of Andhra Pradesh also made a noteworthy impact, securing five awards, with the cities of Vijayawada, Tirupati, Guntur, Greater Visakhapatnam (GVMC), and Rajahmundry Municipal Corporations being recognised for their cleanliness initiatives.

The awards were presented to Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Narayana by President Droupadi Murmu, during a ceremony attended by Union Minister Manohar Lal and various state municipal officials. Minister Narayana expressed pride in receiving the prestigious awards and extended his congratulations to the officials and staff whose efforts contributed to this success.

He credited Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his steadfast commitment to the Swachh Bharat Mission, noting the implementation of monthly cleanliness programmes held on the third Saturday to raise public awareness. Minister Narayana stated that Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for future achievements in cleanliness, highlighting the importance of public cooperation and the dedication of officials.

In Telangana, Secunderabad Cantonment has been recognised as the cleanest cantonment board in the state, while Hyderabad has improved its standing to a 7-star rating in the waste-free city category, up from the previous 5-star rating. The city has also maintained its status on the Promising Clean City list, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to cleanliness and sustainability.