Industries minister moots round-table with big industries 

Mangalagiri (Guntur district): Minister for industries Gudivada Amarnath addressing the review meeting with the industries department officials at APIIC office here on Thursday, said that a round-table with the mega and heavy industries should be organised to elicit their views on industrialisation of the state.

The minister instructed the officials to appoint a relationship manager at the district-level to address the grievances of the industries and respond to solve them. In the backdrop of the Davos meeting and the investments in the state thereafter, the minister asked the officials to take follow up action.

The officials of the industries department, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation and the AP Economic Development Board participated in the meeting. Amarnath instructed the officials to coordinate with all the departments and encourage industrialisation without any delay. CEO and APEDB and APIIC MD Subrahmanyam Javvadi, additional director of Industries department AV Patel, joint directors Indira Devi and VR Naik and other officials were present.