Infra push to strengthen rural economy: Industries secy

Kuppam (Chittoor district): State commerce and industries secretary N Yuvaraj said that strengthening the rural economy by providing industries with all the required infrastructure is a top priority for the government.

He conducted a review meeting at the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) office on Monday to assess the progress of various industrial parks in the Kuppam constituency. District Collector Sumit Kumar, KADA PD Vikas Marmat, and other officials participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Yuvraj announced that land has been allotted to two companies for setting up industrial units under KADA. He directed officials to ensure that all necessary infrastructure is completed on time. A milk and fodder processing unit will be established, while Mother Dairy is setting up a fruit pulp processing unit in the region. District collector Sumit Kumar said these initiatives are in line with the state government’s Swarna Andhra Vision, with poverty eradication being one of the key objectives. He noted that approval has been granted for two industrial parks in the Kuppam constituency, which would significantly boost the local economy.

He added that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is personally taking special interest in the development of these projects.

KADA PD Vikas Marmat highlighted that the projects are expected to generate nearly 8,000 jobs, offering substantial employment opportunities for local youth. Among those present at the meeting were RDO Srinivas Raju, Industries GM Suri Babu, APIIC ZM, and other senior officials.