Inner Wheel Club of Waltair felicitates women from various fields

Visakhapatnam: Inner Wheel Club of Waltair president Swati Mudundi, secretary E Lakshmi Prasuna and other members honoured the eminent personalities of Visakhapatnam on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Ganta Sarada, wife of Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, participated as chief guest, while G. Arunasree, district chairperson of Inner Wheel District 302, took part as special guest.

Marking the occasion, outstanding scientist, NSTL Rajeswari Devi, international Kuchipudi dancer and Carnatic vocalist KP Leepika Reddy, Inspector of Police, Mahila police station Gullipalli Nirmala, Lieutenant Commander Annu Prakash from Naval Air Operations and Rani Devalla, Bureau Chief of The Hans India, among others, were honoured. Along with felicitations, the club carried out community service projects such as donating money towards palliative care, sponsoring fees for underprivileged students, supporting financial help to a nurse and extending financial support for groceries to Veda Pathashala.

Inner Wheel Club of Waltair is doing community services under various categories such as youth development, education, environment, caring for underprivileged women and girls, health and community, old age homes, orphanages, cervical cancer vaccinations, donated artificial limbs to the needy, among several other projects.