INS Nilgiri joins ENC, makes city of destiny her home port
INS Nilgiri, first of the indigenously built Project 17A stealth frigates, arrived in Visakhapatnam.
Visakhapatnam: INS Nilgiri, first of the indigenously built Project 17A stealth frigates, arrived in Visakhapatnam. The ship joins the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and would be an integral part of the Eastern Sword-Sunrise Fleet. Built in Mumbai, INS Nilgiri now makes the city of destiny her home port.
Driven by the motto ‘Adrish Yabalam, Ajeya Shauryam’ (invisible strength, invincible valour), the state-of-the-art warship is equipped with multi-role capabilities for anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare. The arrival of the vessel marks a significant move to bolster maritime security, enhancing naval capabilities.
Upon its arrival, the warship was welcomed in Visakhapatnam in a traditional manner. The silhouettes of INS Nilgiri, and other ships of her class that would soon follow, are going to be a common sight on the eastern seaboard, enhancing the might of the Indian Navy and maritime security.