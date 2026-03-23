‘INS Taragiri’ to be commissioned in Vizag on April 3

Visakhapatnam/ New Delhi: In a significant boost to India's maritime capabilities, the Indian Navy is set to commission its latest stealth frigate Taragiri (F41) on April 3, marking a major milestone in the country's quest for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The commissioning ceremony, to be held in Visakhapatnam, will be presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and is expected to underscore India's growing naval capabilities and indigenous shipbuilding prowess.

Positioned as a new vanguard of the seas, Taragiri is set to enhance the Navy's frontline combat strength while reinforcing the nation's maritime sovereignty.

In a statement issued on Sunday, a Naval spokesperson stated that as the fourth potent platform of the Project 17A class, Taragiri is not merely a ship; it is a 6,670-tonne embodiment of the 'Make in India' spirit and the sophisticated engineering capabilities of our indigenous shipyards.

Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, this Frigate represents a generational leap over earlier designs, offering a sleeker form and a significantly reduced Radar Cross-Section that allows it to operate with lethal stealth. With indigenous content exceeding 75 percent, the ship highlights the maturity of a domestic industrial ecosystem that now spans over 200 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Driven by a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plant, Taragiri is designed for 'High-Speed – High Endurance' versatility and multi-dimensional maritime operations. The ship's weapon suite is world-class, featuring supersonic Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles, and a specialised Anti-Submarine Warfare suite.

These systems are seamlessly integrated through a state-of-the-art Combat Management System, ensuring that the crew can respond to threats with split-second precision.

Beyond its role as a premier hunter of the seas, Taragiri is built for the complexities of modern diplomacy and humanitarian crises. Its flexible mission profile makes it ideal for everything from high-intensity combat to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

The Indian Navy continues to grow as a combat-ready, cohesive, credible, Aatmanirbhar force, safeguarding the seas for a Viksit, Samriddha Bharat guarded by ships designed by Indians, built by Indians and operated by Indians. Taragiri stands ready for a promising future as a beacon of rising maritime power and an ironclad guardian of our blue frontiers, the spokesperson added.