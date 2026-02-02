INS Vikrant to steal the show as 60 friendly navies gear up for fleet review at Vizag from Feb 18

Visakhapatnam: The star of Operation Sindoor’s naval leg, INS Vikrant, is all set to be the centre of attraction at the International Fleet Review (IFR) here from February 18 as navies of friendly nations eagerly wait to take a close look at India’s indigenous aircraft carrier, an official said on Monday.

Vikrant carrier battle group was at the core of the Indian Navy’s offensive deterrent posture during Operation Sindoor. The Vikrant carrier battle group deployed in the northern Arabian Sea, played a key role in the strategy of compellence, thereby forcing the Pakistan Navy to be in a defensive posture and requesting an urgent ceasefire. For the IFR, it will sail to the Bay of Bengal.

The aircraft carrier is 262.5 metres long and 61.6 metres wide, with a displacement of approximately 45,000 tonnes. INS Vikrant can achieve a maximum designed speed of 28 knots and accommodates around 1,600 personnel, including women officers. The carrier can host up to 30 aircraft, including MiG-29 K fighter jets, MiG-29 KUB, Chetak, Kamov 31, MH 60R helicopters and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH).

INS Vikrant takes its name from India’s first aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant (R11), which was decommissioned in 1997. The erstwhile INS Vikrant played a crucial role in the 1961 Goa Liberation Operation and the 1971 Indo-Pak War, earning a lasting place of pride in India’s naval history.

The International Fleet Review (IFR) is a ceremonial assembly of International Naval Delegations, Ships, Submarines and Aircraft, during which the President, as Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, reviews the Fleet, said a Navy statement.

The event showcases maritime strength, cooperation and camaraderie whilst reaffirming sovereign oversight. India has previously hosted IFRs in 2001 at Mumbai and in 2016 at Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam will host the 13th edition of MILAN, the Indian Navy's flagship Multilateral Naval Exercise, under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command from February 18 in the waters of the Bay of Bengal. Invitations have been extended to over 135 countries for participation in MILAN 26.

MILAN 26 will bring together navies from Friendly Foreign Countries to strengthen professional bonds, share best practices and enhance cooperation at sea. The exercise will focus on large-scale multilateral operations, providing invaluable experience in operating together as a cohesive maritime force.

Over the years, the Indian Navy’s partnership with friendly countries has been increasing. More than 60 countries have agreed to participate in IFR.

Many countries are participating with their warships. India started opening its ports to allied navies in 2001 to demonstrate its strength in blue waters. The first IFR was organised in the year 2001. On February 17, 2001, then President K. R. Narayanan inspected the fleet from INS Sukanya.

In the first IFR, 97 warships from 20 countries participated, including 73 Indian and 24 foreign warships.

The second edition of IFR was held in Visakhapatnam in 2016, where navies of more countries than ever participated in the Bay of Bengal. A total of about 100 warships from 50 countries had arrived. It was the largest gathering of warships in Indian waters.

The then President Pranab Mukherjee inspected the fleet from INS Sumitra, accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.