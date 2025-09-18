Inspired by Modi's initiative, VZM MP has 'Palle Nidra' at tibal hamlet in his constituency

Vizianagaram: Inspired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of celebrating his birthday with a visit to a tribal village in Madhya Pradesh, the Vizianagaram MP Kolishetti Applanaidu spent the whole night at a tribal hamlet in his constituency on Wednesday.

Early Thursday morning, Appalanaidu, clad in a lungi, walked along the fields near the tribal hamlet and closely interacted with the local farmers and patiently listened to their grievances. Promising them to resolve their issues immediately, the MP also went door-to-door to have first hand information on the problems that they have been facing, thus bringing the governance closer to the people. Kalishetti Appalanaidu is of the strong opinion that through Rachachabanda sessions, 'Palle Nidra' (overnight sleep at villages) and public meetings the governance can be taken more closer to the people.

Also, the villagers responded that Appalanaidu was the first MP from the district to engage in such an exercise. The villagers accorded him a warm welcome with traditional tribal dances, drum beats and fireworks. The MP actively participated in a grama sabha along with officials from key departments like Education, Health, Agriculture and Revenue.

At the meeting, the villagers openly raised several issues while the officials too responded actively. The beneficiaries of various welfare schemes expressed satisfaction over timely delivery of several welfare schemes such as Talliki Vandhanam and Sthree Shakti.

Later, addressing the gathering the MP profusely thanked the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Minister, Nara Lokesh, for implementing the welfare programmes with commitment keeping in view the well-being of the villagers.

He also promised to secure special funds for the overall-development of the tribal areas in addition to allocating funds from his MPLADS. When a girl student expressed her desire to appear for Civil Services, the MP responded immediately in the most positive manner and assured her of all the necessary assistance to have coaching in New Delhi.

Appalanayudu said he would prepare a detailed report on the local issues and submit it to the State Government at the earliest possible. His initiative, coinciding with Narendra Modi’s birthday, also included opening blood donation camps in the district. The Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu appreciated his effort describing it as a step towards bringing governance closer to the people.

Also, Kalishetty Appalanaidu resolved the 'Gedda Vagu' issue that has been haunting the residents of 13 villages under Ravivalasa panchayat and the surrounding tribal areas since long.

The MP also personally visited the Enuboruvu village where he received a series of complaints with regard to the problems that they have been facing. The villagers brought to his notice the 'Gedda Vagu' (Gedda Stream) matter and informed Appalanaidu that not only the villagers of Enuboruvu but also the 13 neighbouring villagers besides the local tribals have been facing several problems since long.

Responding to the issue on a war-footing basis, the MP immediately spoke to the officials concerned about the possibility of building a culvert across the stream and also directed the National Highway authorities, who are working nearby, to carry out urgent repair works. The villagers profusely thanked the MP for his immediate response and expressed confidence that their problem, which they have been facing since long, will be resolved soon.

The MP also inquired from the villagers whether they are getting the ration ontime and do they have ration cards also besides how their children are going to the school. All the villagers thanked the Chief Minister, Mr Chandrababu Naidu, for depositing the Talliki Vandanam funds in their accounts.