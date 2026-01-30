Install fencing on park walls to stop trespassing: Civic chief

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya ordered the officials to install iron fencing (mesh) on the top of the park walls to prevent outsiders from climbing over and entering the parks.

As part of resolving public complaints, the Commissioner on Thursday inspected cleanliness works at TUDA Park in Royal Nagar (18th ward) and areas around RC Road, along with engineering and health officials.

Residents complained that people are climbing TUDA Park walls and entering inside. The Commissioner directed the officials to put up iron fencing on park walls right away. She also ordered immediate removal of waste piled up behind railway track culvert and to keep the area clean. Officials must clean drainage culverts, remove garbage, and fix the rusted iron gate of the manhole near RC Road underbridge, she further told.

Mourya instructed engineering officials to repair Telugu Ganga pipeline leaks to stop water wastage. She also directed ward in-charges to speed up the family comprehensive survey.

TUDA EE Ravindra, Municipal Engineer Thulasi Kumar, DE Naresh, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, Sanitary Supervisor Chenchaiah and others were present.