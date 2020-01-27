Top
Inter student found dead under a suspicious condition in Srikakulam district

Highlights

In an incident, an intermediate student found dead on the railway track under a suspicious condition in Srikakulam district on Sunday.

Srikakulam: In an incident, an intermediate student found dead on the railway track under a suspicious condition in Srikakulam district on Sunday.

The locals who noticed the girl on the track near Palasa railway station have immediately alerted the police. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital.

Going into details, E Ishwar Rao and his wife Parvathi resides at Batupuram village at Vajrapukotturu mandal here in the district. The couple has one daughter and a son. The 16-year-old daughter studies intermediate first year and son is in 10th grade.

On Saturday night when everyone slept, the girl left the house at midnight. As she didn't return for a long time, the worried parents came out and searched in the nearby areas.

Over checking her mobile phone, they found a message from a man who was also studying inter second year in the same college. When they confronted him, he said he doesn't know anything.

In this context, some villagers told that a girl's dead body was found on the railway track near Payakarampuram under Palasa-Kasibugga municipality. With this, the parents rushed to the site.

On identifying the body, the family members thrashed the man and handed over him at Kasibugga police station. Over the incident, Palasa GRP SI Ravi Kumar reached the spot and inquired details with the family members and shifted the body to Palasa government hospital.

The deceased parents alleged that their daughter was called out in the night later murdered and thrown her on the railway track. They demanded the police to conduct a thorough investigation. Upon receiving the complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 363, 376, and 302 of the IPC and the POCSO Act and investigating further.

Inter student found dead under a suspicious condition in Srikakulam district
