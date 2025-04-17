International airport necessary: Minister

Guntur: Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana said there is a need to set up an international airport in Amaravati to help foreign delegates visiting to set up smart industries.

Addressing a press meet held at his chamber at the secretariat on Wednesday, he said farmers will get a better price for their lands, if industries are set up. He said some people aremaking false propaganda against Amaravati. He urged the farmers not to believe rumours.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is planning to set up smart industries in Amaravati to generate employment to the youth. That is why he decided to set up an international airport in Amaravati. He said in order to set up an international airport at least 5,000 acres of land is required and made it clear that the government has not taken any decision on how toacquire the land.