International Fleet Review begins at Visakhapatnam Coast

The International Fleet Review (IFR) is underway off the coast of Visakhapatnam, with over 70 warships, submarines, coast guard vessels, and ships from 20 countries participating. President Draupadi Murmu has started the reviewing the fleet in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, becoming the first woman President to conduct an international fleet review.

The Eastern Naval Command has specially decorated the warship 'INS Sumedha' for the occasion. A highlight of the review is the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, which played a key role in Operation Sindoor. The fleet also includes ships named after various Indian cities, such as INS Chennai, INS Visakhapatnam, INS Mumbai, and INS Mysore, along with vessels like INS Rana, Ranveer, Ranvijay, Tarakhana, Tamal, Nilgiri, Himagiri, and Udayagiri.

Submarines Sindhukirti and Sindhukesari, as well as coast guard ships, are also participating in the event, marking a significant display of naval strength and international cooperation.