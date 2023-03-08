International Women's Day: YS Jagan wishes woman, says they play key role in development

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy extended greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day and praised that women are not only half of the humanity but also play an even greater role in development.



Stating that the advancement of women is a key measure for the progress of any society, YS Jagan said that YSRCP government has focused more on women's economic, social, political, educational and employment empowerment since 2019 than any other government in the country.

He said that the government is implementing Jagananna Amma Vodi, YSR Asara, YSR Cheyuta, 30 lakh house grants- construction of 22 lakh houses, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagannanna Dharam Devena, YSR Sampurna Poshan for the welfare of women from infant to elderly. "Keeping in mind their safety and security, we have taken steps forward in the protection of girl children with the Disha app and Disha police stations," said the CM.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, YS Jagan called on every family and the society to take decisions to show more respect to girl children,

