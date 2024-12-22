Int’l conference on ‘Pearls in Clinical Neurology’ held

Nellore: The 10th annual international conference on ‘Pearls in Clin-ical Neurology’ was organised by Dr Bindu Menon senior consultant, Neurologist and Head of department of Neurology at Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Nellore.

The conference was jointly conducted by Apollo Hospital, Nellore, Apollo Medical College, Chittoor and Dr Bindu Menon Foundation.

The landmark event brought together 24 renowned faculty members from across the country and international institutions, marking a decade of excellence in neurological education and practice.

The conference witnessed an overwhelming participation of 270 plus delegates from various medical specialities, creating a vibrant platform for knowledge sharing, net-working and skill enhancement.

Key highlights of the two-day conference included: Expert Lectures by national and international faculty on emerging trends and clinical advancements in neurology, interactive panel discussions covering critical topics like stroke management, epilepsy and neurodegenerative dis-orders. Workshops and case discussions to enhance prac-tical skills and promote clinical reasoning among partici-pants were also held.

The conference was also graced by Dr Rohini, Naveen, Dr Sreeram Sateesh and Dr G Ashok.

The conference concluded on a high note, leaving attendees inspired and equipped with valuable insights to advance their clinical practice.