Int’l Fleet Review, Milan-2026 to be held in Vizag on Feb 18&19

Vijayawada: The International Fleet Review (IFR) will be held in Visakhapatnam on February 18, followed by Milan-2026 on February 19, with the participation of naval forces from several countries.

On Monday, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Sushil Menon (VSM), along with senior naval officers, met chief secretary K Vijayanand at the AP Secretariat to review preparations for the events.

During the meeting, Vice Admiral Menon informed that ships from 19 countries, including Sri Lanka and Iran, would take part in the IFR, along with nearly 4,000 delegates. He said three ships and about 150 delegates from the United States, Germany, and France would also participate. From India, around 90 ships, 45 aircraft, and nearly 600 delegates are expected to take part. The events will be held along the Visakhapatnam coastline on February 18 and 19. President Droupadi Murmu, Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer, and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the International Fleet Review, while defence minister Rajnath Singh will participate in Milan-2026. The Chief Minister and other dignitaries will also take part in the International City Parade.

Chief secretary K Vijayanand assured full cooperation from the State government to ensure the successful conduct of both events. He instructed officials of various departments to make necessary arrangements, especially in view of the presence of VVIPs. He also directed them to ensure foolproof security and logistical facilities.

The President of India reviews the operational preparedness and capabilities of the Navy once during his tenure through the President’s Fleet Review. In the International Fleet Review, warships from friendly and neighbouring countries also participate. Key warships and submarines take part in the programme.

Milan is a multinational naval exercise aimed at strengthening mutual cooperation and enhancing maritime capabilities. Naval forces from various countries participate in demonstrations and joint activities. Cultural programmes by participating nations are also held as part of the event.

Principal secretary, GAD, J Shyamala Rao, protocol additional director Mohan Rao, special chief secretary Krishna Babu, and IG operations CH Srikanth participated.