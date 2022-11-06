Investors are reluctant to invest in AP: Yanamala

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh is not attracting any investment due to the attitude and policies of the government, pointed out senior TDP leader and former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he informed that the youth have no earnings and unemployment problem has gone up in Andhra Pradesh. Yanamala mentioned that the service sector in the state is in a bad condition and investors are scared of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy due to his attitude. Further, the former speaker stated that the economic growth of the state has dipped by 11 percent in the past three years. Yanamala alleged that the chief Minister secured the top spot in 'revenge politics.'

During TDP's regime, three summits were held in Visakhapatnam and MoUs were signed for investments worth around Rs 16 lakh crore. But the YSRCP government brushed them aside, he added. "If we compare 30 states in the country, AP is in the 21st position on all fronts and the reason for this is Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who hardly focuses on the growth and development of the state," he mentioned. During the YSRCP's rule, Yanamala pointed out, Andhra Pradesh would become a debt ridden state to the tune of Rs 10 lakh crore.

The former speaker opined that even after mobilising loans by mortgating government assets, the state made no progress and development turned out to be zero. Speaking on the occasion, former minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu said during the previous government, no one was jailed by levelling false cases and injustice was not done to any based on personal likes and dislikes. He said the TDP leaders grew up under former Chief Minister NTR's discipline and abide by immense respect towards the judiciary system. He questioned why Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Dharmana Prasada Rao failed to respond on their land grabbing issues in Visakhapatnam. Former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said soon people would teach a befitting lesson to the YSRCP leaders in the coming days. Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao, MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao, TDP leaders Pasarla Prasad, TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao, corporators and workers were present.