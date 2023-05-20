Investors not confident about investing in Andhra: Chandrababu

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday alleged that not a single investor is confident about investing in Andhra Pradesh.

He slammed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over Andhra Pradesh slipping to the 14th position among states in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flow.

The former Chief Minister said that Andhra Pradesh which was once among the top 5 Indian states attracting FDIs, has now nosedived to the bottom of the list and ranks 14th.

The leader of opposition alleged that India's richest Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is only concerned about his own wealth and PR.

"He doesn't care about FDIs or the jobs they can create for the youth of AP. AP deserves better," Naidu said in a tweet.

According to the information shared by the Centre in Parliament in March this year, Andhra Pradesh attracted FDI to the tune of $511.7 million between October 2019 and March 2022.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat held the top three positions in FDI equity inflow.