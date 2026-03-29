Involving students in Swachh Andhra will yield best results, says Commissioner

Tirupati: Involving students in the Swachh Andhra - Swarnandhra programme will yield the best results, said Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya. As part of Swachh Andhra - Swarnandra initiative, an awareness programme on waste management under the theme “Zero Waste Institutions” was held at SVU Auditorium here on Saturday.

Commissioner along with Greenery and Beautification Chairperson Sugunamma, Yadava Corporation Chairman Narasimha Yadav, SVU Rector Apparao, Registrar Bhupati Naidu planted saplings.

Speaking on the occasion Commissioner Mourya highlighted that these themed drives occur on the third Saturday of every month since January 2025, as directed by the Chief Minister. She noted the seven-year ban on single-use plastics in the city, urging students to eliminate its use completely. She called on students waste produced at home should be composted for plants, dry waste recycled, and the four-bin system used for wet, dry, hazardous, and e-waste segregation. She called for cooperation towards zero waste, promoting LED lights and solar power for energy efficiency to protect the environment. Additional Commissioner Sarada Devi, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah , Municipal Engineer Gomathi, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, Revenue Officers Sethumadhav, Ravi were present.