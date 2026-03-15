IOB inaugurates renovated new bank premises

Visakhapatnam: Indian Overseas Bank inaugurated renovated new premises at Pedanindrakolanu village in Eluru. The renovated premises was inaugurated by senior regional manager (SRM) Ravi Kumar Gupta. Speaking on the occasion, the SRM highlighted the bank’s role in the state’s development.

He stated that IOB is committed to the vision of ‘Swarnandhra 2047’, one entrepreneur in each family and Matsya Samrudhi scheme. Later he spoke about the deposit schemes, national schemes, including PMJJBY and PMSBY. G Vijayakumari, MPDO, Nidamarru mandal, Savitri Agro Industries, Penmatsa Rama Chandra Raju, Pothuri Narasimha Rau and others were present.