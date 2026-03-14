IOB inaugurates renovated Pedanindrakolanu branch

Pedanindrakolanu (Eluru district): Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Friday inaugurated the renovated premises of its Pedanindrakolanu Branch in Nidamarru mandal of Eluru district, marking an important milestone in the branch’s long-standing service to rural communities.

The renovated branch was formally inaugurated by Ravi Kumar Gupta, Senior Regional Manager (SRM) of Visakhapatnam Region, in the presence of Branch Manager Satish Kumar Vanamala, Ganapavaram MPDO G Vijayakumari, ZPTC Member Kode Kasi, Savithri Agro Industries Managing Director Ramachandra Rao, aqua farmer Pothuri Narasimha Raju, Pedanindrakolanu Sarpanch M Yacobu, customers, staff members and retired employees of the bank. Branch managers from nearby branches, including Prafulla Kumar Sahoo (Bhimavaram Branch) and Sashmita Soren (Eluru Branch), also attended the event.

The branch building has been renovated and made fully air-conditioned as it completes 35 years of service in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, SRM Ravi Kumar Gupta said the bank remains committed to supporting rural communities, particularly farmers, agricultural workers and women associated with Self Help Groups (SHGs). Gupta also appreciated the staff of the Pedanindrakolanu branch for their dedication, noting that the branch has achieved a business mix of Rs 150 crore while effectively serving customers from Pedanindrakolanu, Chinanindrakolanu, Thokalapalli, D Gopavaram, Amudalapalli, Nidamarru and Bynepalli villages.

The upgraded branch is expected to further enhance banking services and strengthen financial inclusion in the surrounding rural areas.