IRIA state conference witnesses participation of over 600 radiologists

Visakhapatnam: A pan-India online registration portal for radiologists will be launched, informed Member of Parliament and radiologist Shabari Byreddy.

Participating as chief guest at the Andhra Pradesh State conference 2025 of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA) inaugurated at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR), she assured the radiology fraternity that the portal will be made accessible at the earliest.

During the event, Raju Sharma, head of radiology, AIIMS, New Delhi, was honoured with the Kakarla Subba Rao Gold Medal, AY Lakshmi of SVIMS, Tirupati, received the Lifetime Achievement Award and K Sushen Kumar was presented with the Dr GV Mohan Prasad Gold Medal for Best Young Achiever. VN Varaprasad of Vijayawada, who recently became president of the Asian Musculoskeletal Society, was felicitated for his remarkable international achievement.

M Apparao, managing trustee of Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth, and D Srihari Rao, chairman, Andhra Pradesh Medical Council attended the event that saw the presence of over 600 radiologists from across the State.

M Apparao emphasised the need for radiologists to embrace AI and augmented intelligence as supportive tools in clinical decision-making.

Gitanjali Batmanabane, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GIMSR, welcomed the delegates and underlined the importance of hands-on simulation workshops.

The conference is held under the able leadership of V Suresh, president, AP IRIA and organising secretary Umamaheswara Reddy, among others.

The conference will continue for the next two days with scientific sessions, academic discussions and postgraduate paper presentations that aims to celebrate innovation, collaboration and excellence in radiology.