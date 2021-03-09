X
X
Is Andhra Pradesh first State to adopt Gender Budget?

It is not only the Union Government, but also many of the States have adopted gender budgeting.

Amaravati: It is not only the Union Government, but also many of the States have adopted gender budgeting. As per the Gender Budget Handbook (October 2015) of the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) by January 2013 as many as 16 States had adopted gender budgeting. Not only States, but even two Union Territories (UTs) – Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli – had adopted gender budgeting by the end of 2012.

Gender budgeting in the States (year of adoption): Odisha (2004-05), Madhya Pradesh (2007-08), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (November 2012), Tripura (2005-06), Jammu & Kashmir (2007-08), Rajasthan (August 2011), Uttar Pradesh (2005), Arunachal Pradesh (2007-08), Maharashtra (January 2013) Karnataka (2006-07), Chhattisgarh (2007-08), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (2011-12), Gujarat (2006), Uttarakhand (2007-08), Himachal Pradesh (2008) Bihar (2008-09), Kerala (2008-09) and Nagaland (2009).

