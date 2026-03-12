ISA and NHM Launch Stroke Care Training Programme for Medical Officers in Guntur

Indian Stroke Association (ISA) in collaboration with NHM, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh initiates Training Programme for Medical OfficersThe Indian Stroke Association (ISA) can play a pivotal role in strengthening the stroke care pathway across the country. As a pilot initiative, ISA started s programme in Andhra Pradesh, creating a scalable model for national implementation.Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and long-term disability worldwide.

The most common form is ischemic stroke, for which evidence-based treatment in the form of clot-busting (thrombolytic) drugs is available. However, these drugs must be administered within a critical time window of 4½ hours from the onset of symptoms.The commonly used thrombolytic drug Tenecteplase (TNK) is provided free of cost by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in designated health centres. To ensure patients benefit from this life-saving treatment, it is essential to establish a robust Stroke Care Pathway so that patients suffering from acute stroke care identified early and transported to appropriate facilities within the narrow therapeutic window.In this context, the Indian Stroke Association (ISA), in association of National Health Mission, Govt of Andhra Pradesh State has initiated training modules for Medical Officers in Guntur District. This programme is the first step towards strengthening the Stroke Care Pathway in the district.

The initiative aims to strengthen stroke care through: Public awareness and education programmes Training of community health workers and paramedics Development of infrastructure, including CT scan facilities Establishment of dedicated stroke beds Formation of trained stroke care teamsDuring the programme, Dr. Vijaya (President, ISA) explained the steps to recognition and management of Acute brain stroke with Power point presentation and case examples.The programme was also attended by several distinguished officials: Dr. K. Narasinga raoState NCD Joint Director Dr.Raghavendra PatelState NCD – WHO Consultant Dr. SwapnaState NCD Nodal OfficerDirector of Secondary Health, Andhra Pradesh Dr. AnnapurnaDeputy DMHOGuntur District Dr. Rohini Ratna SriDistrict NCD Programme OfficerGuntur District Mr. Giridhar KumarDistrict Fluorosis Consultant Dr. T. SaubhagyavaniMedical Superintendent, DH Tenali Sk.Sattar NCD staff Nurse



