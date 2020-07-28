It is a great opportunity for a party activist: AP BJP president Somu Veerraju

It is knew that the Bharatiya Janata Party high command has elected MLC Somu Veerraju as the Andhra Pradesh BJP president removing Kanna Lakshminarayana. BJP national president JP Nadda has officially released the statement to this extent. Meanwhile, AP BJP president Somu Veerraju spoke to media and said that it is a great opportunity for the party activists and I will strengthen the BJP in the Andhra Pradesh working together with Jana Sena party. He also asserted that he will prepare an action plan to strengthen the party and move forward.





He said that his party is not against the welfare of people and alleged that the former chief minister Chandrababu and Jagan who had focused on distribution of money rather than creating employment opportunities and establishing industries. "It is not enough to just spend money for the welfare; we are giving 1.50 lakh subsidy for construction of houses in employment where many people can find employment if they undertake housing construction, Somu said. Speaking on capital, he said that the capital should be remained at Amaravati and opined that all 13 districts are to be developed.

He further said that Andhra Pradesh has lost due to having a joint capital in Hyderabad and questioned shall we limit development to three districts itself. The new BJP president said that BJP will give top priority to Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan and will face the YSRCP politically and constructively together.

"We will fight in the Andhra Pradesh on every issue that is anti-publicband bring new strength to the party," he said. Meanwhile as there were speculations over the sacking of Kanna Lakshminarayana, Somu Veeraraju clarified that it is not sacking instead the centre idea to whom the post be given.