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Italian food fete at Novotel

  • Created On:  20 March 2026 10:18 AM IST
Italian food fete at Novotel
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Vijayawada: Novotel Vijayawada Varun is all set to bring the flavours of Italy to the city with a vibrant Italian Food Festival at its stylish lounge, G Bar. Scheduled from March 20 to April 5, the festival offers curated lunch and dinner experiences celebrating authentic Italiancuisine.

Inspired by regions like Tuscany, Sicily, Naples and Emilia-Romagna, the menu features signature dishes such as Arancini, Trio of Bruschetta, Risotto Alla Milanese, Chicken Involtini and pesto ravioli, ending with classic Tiramisu. Live culinary counters will add an interactive touch to the dining experience.

Executive Chef Sivaramakrishna J said the festival showcases the simplicity and richness of Italian cooking. Open to families and food lovers, the event promises a delightful global culinary journey for Vijayawada diners.

Tags

VijayawadaItalian Food FestivalNovotelG BarItalian Cuisine
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