Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

It's a bogus report not Boston's, Nara Lokesh slams at BCG committee

It
Highlights

TDP National Secretary Nara Lokesh responded to the Boston Committee report on AP Capital and decentralisation of administration.

TDP National Secretary Nara Lokesh responded to the Boston Committee report on AP Capital and decentralisation of administration. He took to Twitter and slammed at Boston committee, which roughly translates as "It's a bogus report, not Boston report, " He said that GN Rao and BCG committees have given reports in the lines of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Why the report does not mention Cyberabad, which generates Rs 1.3 lakh crore annually," Lokesh questioned. Lokesh recalled the Sivaramakrishnan committee's report which is in favour of Amaravati as capital. He said that Amaravati is suitable for the capital and alleged that there is no credibility for the GN Rao and BCG committees.

On the other hand, Lokesh slammed at the government for acting brutally against the farmers who are protesting in Amaravati.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
BJP: Attack On Gurdwara Nankana Sahib In Pak Proves Need For CAA4 Jan 2020 12:25 PM GMT

BJP: Attack On Gurdwara Nankana Sahib In Pak Proves Need For CAA

Telangana: 3-year-old girl gets voter ID in Karimnagar
Telangana: 3-year-old girl gets voter ID in Karimnagar
Andhra University VC backs BCG committee report, says it is worthy enough
Andhra University VC backs BCG committee report, says it is...
Chandrababu demands unconditional announcement of Amaravati as capital
Chandrababu demands unconditional announcement of Amaravati as...
Donald Trump claims Soleimani was behind Delhi terror plots
Donald Trump claims Soleimani was behind Delhi terror plots


Top