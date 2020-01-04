It's a bogus report not Boston's, Nara Lokesh slams at BCG committee

TDP National Secretary Nara Lokesh responded to the Boston Committee report on AP Capital and decentralisation of administration. He took to Twitter and slammed at Boston committee, which roughly translates as "It's a bogus report, not Boston report, " He said that GN Rao and BCG committees have given reports in the lines of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Why the report does not mention Cyberabad, which generates Rs 1.3 lakh crore annually," Lokesh questioned. Lokesh recalled the Sivaramakrishnan committee's report which is in favour of Amaravati as capital. He said that Amaravati is suitable for the capital and alleged that there is no credibility for the GN Rao and BCG committees.

On the other hand, Lokesh slammed at the government for acting brutally against the farmers who are protesting in Amaravati.